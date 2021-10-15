Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not tolerate any parallel activities during Saturday’s State congress of the party.

The APC is holding its state congress nationwide this Saturday.

Mr Umahi, during a meeting of APC leaders on Friday in Abakaliki, said : “The party is united and will hold a free and fair state congress.

“I have heard that some groups are planning to hold a parallel congress, but we are not going to allow such in the state.

“Our party is united in the state. Ebonyi is APC and Ebonyi will remain APC,” he stated.

The governor warned against any parallel state congress, urging members of the party in the state to steer clear of such a plan.

Meanwhile, APC stakeholders in Ebonyi hailed the party leaders in the state for adopting zoning to elect party’s executives on Saturday.

Chinedu Ogah, the member representing Ikwo-Ezza South Federal Constituency, Federal House of Representatives, said the zoning was a welcome development to move the party forward at both state and federal levels.

Also speaking, Elias Mbam, chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, who is a chieftain of the party, commended the proposed zoning pattern for the Saturday’s Congress.

Mr Mbam urged members of the party to be focused and ensure a hitch-free exercise.

(NAN)