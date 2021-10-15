The police in Anambra State said they have arrested three members of a “dangerous gang” alleged to have been involved in several cases of violent crimes in the past.

The police spokesperson of Anambra, Toochukwu Ikenga, said the suspects belong to a criminal gang called the Lion Squad which is said to have been terrorising parts of the state.

Mr Ikenga gave the identities of the suspects as Nnaji Ifeanyi, 29; Ummuna Osita, 32 and Egwuenu Somadina, 17.

The suspects, he said, were involved in armed robbery, arson, as well as unlawful possession and proliferation of illegal weapons.

They were apprehended in the early hours of Thursday in Ogwuaniocha, Gbaru Local Government Area of the state, the police spokesperson said.

According to him, “This feat followed the ongoing efforts aimed at implementing a robust security action plan by CP Echeng Echeng.”

“The Command recovered one locally-fabricated single barrel gun, seven live cartridges, one expended cartridge, charms and a red beret and substances suspected to be cannabis sativa from the suspects,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said the suspects have made useful statements to the police and that they would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

He said the police would continue to tackle all forms of crime in Anambra State.

Mr Ikenga reiterated the police’s resolve to enforce and implement security measures to make Anambra safe for all lawful residents.

(NAN)