The Director, Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, has called on residents of the state to take precautionary measures against fire outbreaks.

Mr Agbili made the call during a news briefing to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Management in Awka on Wednesday.

He said that fire incidents cause serious threats to human life, as well as resulting in loss of property.

Mr Agbili mentioned mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery as four stages of disaster risk management, during natural disasters such as flood, earthquake and fire outbreak.

He said the public was yet to develop safe practices that would reduce the rate of fire outbreak in homes, offices and business outlets.

“People in this part of the world experience man-made disaster, if quality awareness is given to the public and the rules well-adhered to by the people, a huge reduction in fire outbreak would be recorded,” he said.

Mr Agbili urged the people to be conscious of how they handle electrical appliances, cooking gas and other appliances that can trigger fire outbreaks in their domain.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is marked annually on 13 October.

The celebration started in 1989 after a call by the United Nations General Assembly for a day to promote a global culture of risk awareness and disaster reduction.

The day was set aside to celebrate people and communities around the world who reduce their exposure to disaster by creating awareness about the need to rope in the risk they face.

Helen Obi, a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the issue of disaster in the environment cannot be over emphasised.

She said cutting down trees without replacement and technological inventions were some of the factors of environmental disaster and climate change.

Ms Obi commended the UN for setting the day aside and called on international bodies to assist various communities, especially in developing countries to ensure that they overcome risks associated with disaster.

She said there was a need for more awareness creation for people to know the risk factors associated with neglect resulting in fire outbreaks.

“Everyone needs to put hands together with the government to secure the environment and create a safer place to live in now and for unborn generations,” she said.

Ngozi Agu, a community leader in Aboatulu community of Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, said the day was an important day to remind mothers on the need to teach children not to play with electrical appliances and to be very careful in kitchens.

She said there was a need for the public to save its immediate environment by being extra careful in handling appliances that may lead to fire outburst.

