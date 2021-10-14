The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed the defection of the Deputy Governor of Anambra, Nkem Okeke, to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as “inconsequential.”

Mr Okeke was formally presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

In a statement issued in Awka by Tex Okechukwu, APGA National Publicity Secretary, the party said the defection was long expected.

According to APGA, the deputy governor had thought that the governor and the party were going to hand over the governorship ticket of the party to him on a platter.

“When that didn’t happen, he started behaving abnormally, even to the point of insubordination and dereliction of duties,” the party said.

APGA said the deputy governor left the party without formally notifying the party or the state governor, adding that the move was uncalled for, ill-timed and ill-advised.

According to the statement, the governor had always treated his deputy with respect, love and consideration.

APGA called on party members to remain united and ensure victory in the November 6 governorship election.

It called on Governor Willie Obiano not to be distracted by the defection of his deputy, which it claimed was a ploy to create a semblance of disunity in his government.

“Let nobody be deceived, APC has no root anywhere in Anambra and that is why all that they do is going about luring political deadwood with money and other lucres.

“No matter the designs of the opposition and other subterranean forces, APGA is poised to win the forthcoming election and continue with the massive infrastructural development going on in the state.”

Apart from the deputy governor, six state lawmakers recently defected from APGA to the APC.

A senator from the state, Stella Oduah, also defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC.

(NAN)