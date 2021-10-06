The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has called for prayers and sober reflection to stem the tide of the incessant killings in Anambra State, even as the political tension in the state heightens.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu.

Mr Ezekwueme urged political, religious and traditional leaders to “come out of their comfort zones” and convene three days of fasting and prayers to seek God’s intervention in the “senseless killings” in the state.

What is happening in Anambra is alien and antithetical to the religion, tradition, culture and customs of the Igbos, Mr Ezekwueme said.

The Igbo people, he said, are known to have respect for the sanctity of human life.

Mr Ezekwueme said the CLO pleads with perpetrators of the violence and killings to give peace a chance.

“Notably, the commandment of God, ‘thou shall not kill’ is sacrosanct and must be respected by all mortals. It is noteworthy that only God gives and takes life.

“It is of great relevance and significant to note that uncommon situations call for unusual solutions.2

READ ALSO:

“There is nothing difficult for Almighty God, hence the urgent and inevitable need to hand over security challenges facing the country, especially Anambra, to the hand of God who has the final solution to all problems.

“May our merciful Lord forgive the sins of all those who lost their lives in the horrendous killings, especially Dr Chike Akunyili, as well as accept their gentle souls in paradise.

“Their supreme sacrifices will be a seed of peace, love, forgiveness and tranquillity,” he said.

The agitation for the independent state, Biafra, which is being championed by IPOB, has led to killings and destruction in Anambra and other South-east states.

Anambra is holding its governorship election on November 6.

(NAN)