The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has deployed a new commissioner of police to Anambra State, after a spate of deadly gun attacks in the South-east state.

The new police commissioner is Echeng Echeng.

He takes over from Tony Olofu who has been deployed to the force headquarters in Abuja, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba.

“The IGP has also ordered the deployment of a detachment of NPF Special Forces to Anambra State to bolster and complement the ongoing peace-building efforts of the Nigeria Police Operation Restore Peace in Anambra State,” Mr Mba said in the statement.

The statement said the police chief, Mr Baba, is concerned with the attacks in Anambra, and has ordered the new commissioner “to mobilise both kinetic and non-kinetic law enforcement and crime fighting approaches to reverse the negative trend, reclaim public spaces from hoodlums and restore public peace in the State”.

Mr Echeng, before his deployment to Anambra, was the commissioner of police in Bayelsa State.

He is said to be an experienced peace-builder, with extensive training in peace support operations around the world.

The deployment of the new commissioner came a few days after Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late boss of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Dora Akunyili, was brutally killed by gunmen in Anambra State a few days ago.

There is suspicion that IPOB is responsible for Mr Akunyili’s killing, even though the group has denied its involvement.

Two days after the killing, some gunmen launched a deadly attack on a divisional police station in the state.

Meanwhile, the South-east governors on Tuesday vowed to put an end to IPOB sit-at-home order in the region.

“The meeting condemned the sit-at-home orders, which are mostly issued by our people in diaspora who do not feel the pains, the meeting resolved that Governors and all (the) people of the South-east do everything within the law to ensure that there is no further sit-at-home in the South-east and that the people are allowed to freely move about in the zone,” the governors said in the communique issued after an emergency security meeting in Enugu.