The governors of Nigeria’s South-east are holding an emergency security meeting in Enugu, Enugu State, apparently to discuss the increase in deadly gun attacks in the region.

Those present at the meeting at the time of filing this report were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who is hosting the meeting, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Abia State is represented by the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu.

National Assembly members from the region, former governors, and a former chief of Army Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika, traditional and religious leaders are also attending the meeting which is held behind closed doors in the Government House, Enugu.

Participants in the meeting were said to have observed a minute of silence in honour of Nigerians, especially those in the South-east, who have lost their lives because of the insecurity around the country.

Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late boss of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Dora Akunyili, was brutally killed by gunmen in Anambra State a few days ago.

There is suspicion that the pro-Biafra group, IPOB, is responsible for Mr Akunyili’s killing, even though the group has denied its involvement.

Two days after the killing, some unidentified gunmen launched a deadly attack at a divisional police station in the state.

The agitation for an independent state, Biafra, championed by IPOB, has led to killings and destruction in the South-east region.

Anambra is scheduled to hold its governorship election on 6 November .

The South-east governors had agreed to set up a joint security outfit, Ebube Agu, to check the insecurity, but not much has been achieved in this regard in the different states in the region.