The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a suspected kidnapping syndicate collaborator and informant operating within Enugu metropolis and its environs.

The corps said it recovered N2,100, three ATM cards, two mobile phones, a wrap of substance suspected to be cannabis and an improvised pistol hidden under other contents in a mini-bag, among others.

The NSCDC spokesperson, Enugu State Command, Danny Manuel disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

The suspect has been identified as Oguchi Oguamanam, male, 24, residing at 7 Monarch Avenue by Timber Junction, near Ugwu-Aji community in Enugu metropolis.

He was arrested on September 30.

Mr Manuel said the suspect was arrested by operatives on routine patrol duty at WTC Estate axis of Enugu at about 2 p.m. after students returning from school spotted him using the pistol to rob a resident.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted to be working with a criminal gang based in Lagos.

“He revealed that the gang usually pay money into his account which he will withdraw and pay into whatever account they send to him and therein take his own percentage.

“He also claimed that some group of boys once robbed him in the same estate and that he prepared the improvised pistol to use it a revenge strategy whenever he sees any of the boys.

“He said that one of the handsets found on him actually belonged to him, but as to the android phone he could not explain how he came about it,” the NSCDC spokesperson said.

Mr Manuel assured the residents of the NSCDC readiness to collaborate with sister security agencies in the state to defend and secure the people at all times.

(NAN)