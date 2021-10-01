The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Andy Uba, has said that there are many reasons why his party would win the November 6 election in the state.

Mr Uba said this in Akwa on Friday while addressing APC executive members drawn from 326 political wards and 21 local government areas in Anambra.

He listed the reasons why APC’s chances were brighter to include the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in Anambra and other states of the South-east.

Mr Uba, who listed some of the federal government’s projects in the region, said the “masterstroke” was the Second Niger Bridge which is under construction.

“In addition to the federal government projects, as a senator for eight years for Anambra South District, I have chains of projects done and scores of persons I empowered through one way or another,” he said.

Mr Uba attributed the influx of politicians into the APC as another advantage, adding that these were advantages the party would leverage on to have a smooth sail.

He used the medium to apologise to members of the party who were aggrieved due to the outcome of the governorship primary, saying he emerged the winner out of God’s design.

“The primary has ended, all I am pleading at this stage is for all to come together as a body so that we will work and win the November 6 election.

“If we win, certainly our members will have countless opportunities; some will be senators, House of Representatives members, and other positions,” he said.

Mr Uba said members should not rest on their oars just because a lot of bigwigs were joining the party, but should work tirelessly until APC is declared winner.

The Deputy Director, Andy Uba Campaign Organisation, Ifeanyi Ibezim, said the coast was clear for Mr Uba to win the election.

Mr Ibezim who recently defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) described himself as a harbinger of victory in Anambra politics.

“I was a foundation member of ACN in the state, but I left for APGA and as an APGA member we were in power in Anambra for about 16 years now.

“Now that I have rejoined my former party, the glory has returned and by the grace of God, APC will win the November election,” he said.

The state chairman of APC, Basil Ejidike, said the meeting of wards and local government executives was convened to update members on what the state and national bodies were doing.

He said every member of the APC must work hard for the party to beat others clearly in the election.

Mr Uba would be contesting against a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo, who is a candidate of APGA, the ruling party, and Valentine Ozigbo, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

(NAN)

