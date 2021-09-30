The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Sector Command in Anambra, says the high number of accidents recorded during the ‘Ember’ months is caused by drivers’ impatience and human errors.

September to December every year are regarded as the ’ember’ months.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra, made this assertion on Thursday at the flagoff of the 2021 ‘Ember’ months campaign in Onitsha.

Theme of the campaign is: “Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience.”

Mr Irelewuyi said that “Ember” months were characterised by a lot of festivities, resulting in increased human and vehicular movements.

He said the months were like other months of the year, adding that the crashes occurred due to impatience of drivers and the quest to make fast money for the Yuletide period.

“This year in Anambra, the ‘Ember’ months coincides with the election period, thereby further increasing the vehicular and human movements within the state.

“I wish to disabuse our minds of the belief that evil spirits are responsible for the increased crashes recorded during this period.

“The crashes are mostly as a result human errors while using the roads.

“This is usually because as the year runs to its end, people tend to strive harder to meet up with their set targets and expectations geared toward the Christmas and New Year celebration.

“And this can result in loss of focus on safety consciousness, thereby engaging in overloading, night driving, speeding, dangerous driving among others,” Mr Irelewuyi said.

He said the corps had embarked on aggressive sensitisation among motorists in the state and would not spare anyone who violates road traffic regulations, especially during the period.

Also, Andrew Kumapayi, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin, urged drivers to install speed limiting device to reduce road crashes and fatalities.

“The campaign is an operational strategy of the corps for better traffic management and control, as well as to prevent road accidents and fatalities.

“Data has shown that speeding is the major cause of traffic crashes in the state. Speed impedes driver’s ability to control the vehicle.

“Using speed limiting device is very necessary and drivers should exercise care during the ‘Ember’ months,” Mr Kumapayi said.

In his remarks, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra, represented by Afam Mbanefo, the state Commissioner for Transportation, promised to give all the necessary support to the corps to ensure a safe motoring environment.

(NAN)

