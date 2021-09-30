ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mala Buni , has received 11 Anambra lawmakers who defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the APC.

APC Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, announced this in a statement on Thursday, in Abuja.

According to him, the lawmakers comprise five serving and four former House of Representatives members, and two Anambra House of Assembly members.

They are Douglas Egbuna, Ebuchi Offor, Vincent Oguwelu, Ifeanyichukwu Ibezi, Emeka Anoku, Chris Emeka and Ifeanyi Monah.

Others are Ohwudili Ezenwa, Chinwe Nwaebili,.Chuma Nzeribe and Emeka Azubogu.

Mr Mohammed said Mr Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, congratulated the new members, saying, they made the right decision by joining the APC and bringing their people to the national movement.

“You have taken the right decision at the right time, you will enjoy all the rights and privileges of the party,” the statement quoted Mr Buni as saying.

The defectors eulogised Mr Buni for giving APC the required leadership and taking the party to greater heights.

They promised to deliver their constituencies to the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election slated for 6 November.

He said that the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Governors of Imo, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi States assisted Mr Buni to receive the lawmakers into APC at Imo Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

(NAN)