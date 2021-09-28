ADVERTISEMENT

About 20,000 children die annually in Ebonyi State due to acute malnutrition, an official has said.

The Nutrition Officer in the state Ministry of Health, Cyprian Ogbonna, said this on Monday during a meeting of the Advocacy Communication and Social Mobilisation Core Group in Abakaliki.

Me Ogbonna, decried the rate of malnutrition in the state, describing the death rate caused by the disease as worrisome.

According to Mr Ogbonna, “the National Nutritional Health survey in 2018 estimates that 20,000 children die annually in Ebonyi State due to acute malnutrition”.

“So, there is a need to improve advocacy, especially in the rural areas.

“We can save more lives, if we can reach to the poorest in society and enlighten them more on nutrition,” he said.

Meanwhile, health experts who attended the meeting called for improved advocacy to checkmate the increasing effects of malnutrition, malaria and other health-related issues in the state.

The meeting listed the other diseases to include COVID-19, cholera and HIV.

Also, the Ebonyi State Malaria Manager, Lawrence Nwankwor, said the meeting was to discuss resource mobilisation and increase demands on use of malaria commodities.

“The meeting has representatives from religious bodies and people from the state Ministry of Health and local government representatives.

“On rate of malaria in Ebonyi, we are making progress in reduction, with some of the advocacies which we need to improve across the local government areas in the state.

“To reduce malaria, we must increase our access to its commodities, make use of the net and maintain hygiene in our environment by cleaning the waterways,” Mr Nwankwor said.

Also, the Immunisation Officer in the ministry, John Nkwuda, said the team on immunisation was working hard to eliminate some of the diseases in the state.

(NAN)