Anambra Primary Healthcare Development Agency has inaugurated Crisis Communication Centres on COVID-19 vaccination across the state.

The head of the coordinating agency, Chioma Ezenyimulu, disclosed this in Awka on Wednesday.

Ms Ezenyimulu, a medical doctor, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the centres would provide speedy medical attention to members of the public in a manner that would control the spread of the virus.

She said the agency involved schools management, traditional rulers, and religious leaders, the Rotary Club, the National Orientation Agency, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the Ministry of Information before establishing the centres.

“We got this crop of stakeholders involved to help enlighten the public on the need to use the centres to control the spread of COVID-19.

“We will take the initiative seriously to spread factual information on efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines to all strata of the society,” she said.

Ms Ezenyimulu said while the elderly were mainly at risk, the COVID-19 vaccine was also useful for those that were 18 years old and above.

Ms Ezenyimulu said a lot of resources had been expended in the fight against the pandemic at the national, state and local government areas and at community levels and urged the public to appreciate the government’s efforts to save lives.

There are 2,173 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Anambra as of September 15, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Nineteen people have so far died of COVID-19 in the state.

(NAN)