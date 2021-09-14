ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ebonyi State have confirmed that three family members were found dead in their home.

The incident, which is being investigated by the police, happened in Ngwongwo community, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of the state, the police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, said on Tuesday.

Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, said the divisional police officer in the area evacuated the bodies to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The deceased have been identified as Chinonso Udigwe, Ikedi Okorie and Emperor Kalu.

A truck driver, said to have been found in a separate room, was critically ill and was rushed to the hospital, according to the police.

“The victims were taken to the hospital; on getting to the general hospital in the area, the three persons were confirmed dead while the truck driver was still unconscious.

“Their remains have been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy while a sample from a pot of soup, a can of malt and generator set found in the apartment have been taken for forensic analyses,” Ms Odah said.

The mysterious deaths have shocked the residents of Ngwongwo community who are calling on the police to thoroughly investigate the incident.

Ms Odah said the commissioner of police in the state has ordered an investigation into the incident.

(NAN)