ADVERTISEMENT

A former traditional ruler in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east, has been shot dead.

The slain chief, identified as Alexander Edozieuno, was the traditional ruler of Mkpunando community in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He was deposed in December, alongside other traditional rulers, for accompanying Anambra business mogul, Arthur Eze, on a visit to the Presidential villa, Abuja, without the state government’s permission.

The chief had joined the All Progressives Congress a few weeks ago.

“He was killed on Friday, September 10 on Ezu Bridge, Otuocha, in Anambra East Local Government Area, alongside his driver, identified as Chukwuemeka, NAN quoted the Commissioner for Information in the state, C Don Adinuba, as saying.

“It is disheartening that Edozieuno should die gruesomely when crime has been reduced to its lowest level since the creation of Anambra in August 1991,’’ the commissioner said.

Mr Adinuba said the state government was shocked about the incident and appealed for calm from the public.

He said the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has directed the Commissioner of Police in the state, Tony Olofu, to ensure that the killers were brought to justice.

The Police spokesperson in Anambra, ASP Tochuchwu Ikenga, said no arrest has been made.

Mr Ikenga, an assistant superintendent of police, assured that the police were serious about the safety of all residents in the state.

Anambra, which is ruled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), is scheduled to hold its governorship election on November 6.

It is unclear, for now, if the killing of the traditional ruler has any connection with politics.

Charles Soludo, a former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and governorship candidate of APGA in the state, was attacked in April and three police officers attached to him shot dead, while he was holding a political meeting in the state.

Anambra, like other states in the South-east region, has witnessed several killings and destruction linked to the activities of the pro-Biafra group, IPOB.

Two police officers were killed in the state in April when gunmen invaded and set ablaze a police facility.

(NAN)