The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Lawal Abubakar, has ordered an immediate investigation and possible disciplinary action against a police officer seen engaging a woman in an altercation and physically assaulting her.

The incident, captured in a viral video on social media, is said to have occurred while some police operatives were on duty at a checkpoint in Obeagu-Awkunanaw near Enugu, along Agbani Road, on September 8.

The commissioner’s order is contained in a statement issued by the police spokesperson in the state, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday.

The commissioner, Mr Abubakar, condemned the conduct of the police officer in the clip. He warned officers against unprofessional conduct or disrespecting the fundamental human rights of citizens in the performance of their duties.

“Anyone found wanting, in this kind of shameful incident, will be made to face maximum disciplinary sanctions.

“I also appeal to the assaulted lady and eyewitnesses to the incident to visit the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (State CIID), Enugu, to volunteer their statements, in order to facilitate meticulous and swift conclusion of investigation,” he added.

Mr Abubakar called on residents to promptly report to the nearest police station, police officers found conducting themselves in an unprofessional manner.

The statement published telephone hotlines and an email address which residents could reach the police with their complaint.

(NAN)