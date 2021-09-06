ADVERTISEMENT

A trailer loaded with motorcycle spare parts was set ablaze in Enugu by unknown persons believed to be enforcing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order.

The incident happened at Eluagu Obukpa, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State around 7a.m.

A resident said the arsonists, driving in a Sienna vehicle, “double-crossed the trailer, forced it to stop before setting it ablaze”.

They are suspected to be IPOB supporters.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the trailer and its contents had been destroyed by the fire.

A spokesperson for the police in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, said the police were investigating the incident.

IPOB had declared a sit-at-home to be observed every Monday in Nigeria’s South-east to protest the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for treason.

The exercise was later suspended by IPOB after its first week.

But despite its suspension, residents in the South-east have continued to observe the exercise.

Governments in the South-east states have made unsuccessful attempts to stop the sit-at-home exercise.

‘People are afraid’ – Gov Umahi

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, said the killings in the South-east had put fear in the minds of the people such that they are afraid to leave their homes whether IPOB suspends the sit-at-home or not.

“It’s not a question of compliance. It’s a question of fear,” Mr Umahi told reporters at the Presidential villa on Monday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The economy of the South-east would be destroyed if the sit-at-home exercise is allowed to continue, the governor said, adding that the security agencies owe residents of the region a duty to protect their lives.

“No South-east man wants to miss a day of work. They like to work, they are into trade, commerce, and they want to earn their daily living,” he said.