ADVERTISEMENT

The Ebonyi State Government has condemned a recent attack on military and police formations in the state.

The security personnel were said to have been attacked in Effium/Ezza community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, where they were deployed to restore peace and order in the crisis-ridden community.

The state Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, said in a statement on Thursday in Abakaliki that the attack was unwarranted.

Mr Orji said the government condemned the disagreement by people from both Effium and Ezza and the “senseless attacks”, especially on the security agencies deployed to ensure the security of the people.

“We have seen that the stakeholders and youths in the area are not truly committed to peaceful co-existence despite the interventions by government and efforts of security agencies to halt all hostilities in that community.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the State Government, in considering the conditions of the people especially the aged and other vulnerable persons, set aside N100 million in the first instance to rehabilitate these helpless people both at Effium and Ezza.

READ ALSO:

“This assistance is with a view of mitigating the socio-economic conditions of the people.

“It is therefore obvious that the stakeholders and the youths are the reason for these lingering disputations.

“Let me state it clearly that the government will continue to do everything possible to protect the lives and property of the people of Effium/Ezza,” he said.

The commissioner said the state government had taken a decision to withdraw the N100 million pending when the two groups would embrace peace.

“The Executive Council further took a decision that without prejudice to the elected public servants, no person from Effium/Ezza-Effium shall be appointed into the state public service till such a time the government is convinced about their commitment to peace in their community.

“Government may consider stopping further execution of government infrastructural programmes in that community until total peace is returned,” he added.

(NAN)