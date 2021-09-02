National President, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Olutoyin Ayinde, has called on the government at all levels to appoint professionals into positions of authority in order to build strong and meaningful governance in the country.

Mr Ayinde made the call in Awka, on Wednesday at the investiture of Okwuchukwu Ulasi, President, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Anambra chapter.

He said appointment of professionals would provide the leadership and experience required to deliver good governance.

Professionals are important in the success of any government, he said.

“Governance is delivered or not delivered by the action and inaction of those in government. Professionals are better positioned to serve in such government’s appointments.

“Professionals have specialised knowledge, they are competent, reliable, trailblazers, leaders and problem solvers, and will make a difference in whatever assignments they are called to.

“They will help the government utilise resources appropriately, to deliver impactful governance and deliver the dividends of democracy,” he said.

While congratulating Mr Ulasi on his appointment, Mr Ayinde advised him and his executive members to work with the state government to drive good governance and economic progress.

The Chairman, Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Chike Maduekwe, urged the body of professionals in the state to shun all forms of misconduct.

“Embrace standard ethics that will promote the image and integrity of the body.

“Do not get the body involved in unnecessary politicking. Be on the side of professionalism and best practices always,” said Mr Maduekwe, who chaired the investiture ceremony.

The National President of APBN, Akinloye Oyegbola, in his remarks, urged the association to assist, partner and advise the state government to ensure appropriate policies to deliver good governance.

“Come out strong to advise the government on the best ways to surmount the challenges facing Anambra.

“Partner with the government to drive economic transformation through formulation of a positive policy framework in all the key sectors of the economy to aid strategic planning,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ulasi pledged to uphold professionalism through advocacy to drive the growth of the state.

Mr Ulasi said the association would continue to collaborate with the relevant government agencies, the media and others to achieve set goals.

Mr Ulasi is the third chairman of APBN since its 19 years of existence in the state.

(NAN)

