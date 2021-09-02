ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner for Health in Anambra State, Vincent Okpala, said the state has received 58,100 doses of Moderna and 13,792 AstraZeneca vaccines for the phase II vaccination against COVID-19.

Mr Okpala, a medical doctor, said this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

He called on residents of the state to make themselves available for the vaccination.

According to him, no fewer than 62,000 Anambra residents have so far been vaccinated and are doing well.

Mr Okpala said taking the vaccination would help to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state.

He advised that people should take the fight against the spread of the virus seriously for their lives, those of their relatives and other people.

He said the advocacy for Nigerians to take the jab and observe the safety protocol became necessary, following the spike in the number of cases across the globe.

Mr Okpala said the state recorded 101 cases of the new Delta Variant in the last two weeks.

“This deadly Delta Variant that is spreading across the globe needs to be stopped from spreading into our communities.

“We are business people. We travel a lot and mingle with people and visit homes after each business trip or vacation.

“So, we need to protect ourselves and others, save lives and take vaccines. It is safe,” Mr Okpala said.

He said that Governor Willie Obiano recently launched the first dose of the phase two vaccination at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka.

The commissioner called on residents to avail themselves the opportunity to get vaccinated and ignore the fake reports that the vaccines were not safe.

“See the taking of the vaccine as important and participate in the exercise not only to save lives of people today but future generations,” Mr Okpala said.

He commended the governor for his commitment in ensuring a functional health sector.

(NAN)