“I am happy to formally welcome you. I certainly wish you the best of luck. I’m anxious for your success, and will closely follow.”

Those were the words of President Muhammadu Buhari as he, Tuesday at State House, Abuja, formally received Senator Andy Uba, the Anambra State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 6 election.

The candidate was accompanied to the event by the Chairman, Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Hope Uzodinma of Imo, who is also Chairman, Campaign Council, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and George Akume, Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Governor Buni said APC daily receives new entrants from Anambra State, citing the recent decamping of Senators Stella Oduah and Joy Emodi, adding that “Anambra is ripe for us, and we will work together for victory.”

In his remarks, Mr Uzodinma, as chairman of the campaign council, assured the president that the message of the party would be taken to the people of Anambra, “which will translate to victory for us in November.”

He also thanked the president for making the job easier, “because of the integrity and honour you have in Nigeria. Your name opens doors for us, and lots of people come into our party today because of it.”

“By the grace of God, we will be successful,” Gov Uzodinma concluded.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

August 31, 2021