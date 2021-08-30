ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismissed a viral video of a reported gun attack on its operatives at Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The video created an impression of NSCDC officials coming under attack and their operational vehicle set ablaze.

The civil defence authorities in Anambra said there was no truth in the viral video, according to a statement on Monday issued by the NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Edwin Okadigbo.

Mr Okadigbo, a deputy superintendent of the corps, said the video was being circulated by “crisis merchants and mischief makers”.

Mr Okadigbo said Anambra was peaceful and calm.

“We wish to state that there is no iota of truth in the video in circulation. All NSCDC facilities in Anambra State are safe.

“In addition, all operational vehicles in the state deployed for assignments are without any untoward incident today.

“This is purely the handwork of crisis merchants and mischief makers who want to create panic and fear in the minds of Anambra people and residents alike.

“The Command, with other sister security agencies, are working in synergy to ensure that the security situation in Anambra is intact,” Mr Okadigbo stated.

He added that the NSCDC appreciated the collaboration and support of the people for its activities.

He appealed that information about the NSCDC should be confirmed before being circulated to avoid misleading the public.

(NAN)