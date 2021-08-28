ADVERTISEMENT

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Dennis Ngene, said the defection of a senator, Stella Oduah, to the party, would boost its chances at the November 6 governorship election in the state.

Mrs Oduah, who is representing Anambra North in the Senate, officially joined the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday.

Mr Ngene, a former chairman of Awka North Local Government Council, told reporters in Awka on Friday, that the Anambra people were yearning to be connected to the politics at the centre.

He said the “continued defection of strong political figures and their supporters to APC was indicative of its growing popularity among the people of the state”.

Mr Ngene attributed “the growing popularity” of the APC in the state was due to “the poor governance” of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the “wide acceptability” of Andy Uba, the APC governorship candidate.

“It is not a surprise that Anambra people are embracing APC, they want the state to connect to the centre because they are tired of belonging to a party with one-man governorship election.

“Oduah has acted with wisdom, she has demonstrated that she has foresight and the good thing is that APC now has a serving senator that is a boost to our quest for Government House.

“I want to join the party leadership to welcome the new members and more because we are still expecting more, APC has a big house that can contain everybody,” he said.

Mr Ngene said he was not happy that local government council poll had not been conducted in the state, saying that the situation had “aided the underdevelopment of the state”.

He described Mr Uba as “the most suitable person to lead Anambra”.

(NAN)