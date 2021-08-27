ADVERTISEMENT

An independent election observer group, Yiaga Africa, has predicted that poor turnout of voters will pose a major threat to the success of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The group stated this while briefing reporters in Awka on Wednesday as parts of its pre-election monitoring activities in the state.

A board member of Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu, said there were no visible signs to suggest that insecurity would hamper the election.

Mr Nwagwu said the trend where no winner had emerged with more than 300,000 votes in Anambra which had two million voters since the beginning of the Fourth Republic, was ugly and unfortunate.

He said security threats had always been there in the past and should be guarded against.

The major challenge, he said, is to get the electorate to come out and cast their votes.

He said Yiaga Africa was engaging with relevant stakeholders, including the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, traditional rulers, the media and political parties to change the narrative of elections in the state.

Mr Nwagwu said the group would deploy 548 workers to polling units, collation centres and other layers of the election process.

He urged residents of the state who had attained voting age to endeavour to register and ensure that they cast their votes on the Election Day.

Another board member of Yiaga Africa, Nnamdi Aduba, decried the “level of docility” among politicians which was responsible for outcomes that were different from the real process.

Mr Aduba, a professor, said observer findings were good evidence in times of disputes.

In his presentation, the Project Manager at Yiaga Africa, Paul James, said the group would deploy “Watching The Vote” to 250 of the 5,720 polling units in the state to capture the true situation on the election day.

Mr James said the technology was successfully used in elections in Africa and that activities of Yiaga Africa were used as a guide for producing a better electoral environment in Nigeria.

(NAN)