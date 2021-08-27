ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Friday handed over to the Muslim community in Nsukka two mosques rebuilt by his administration.

The mosques were destroyed following a protest in the area last year.

Mr Ugwuanyi had on the heels of the crisis dispatched the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Cosmas Ugwueze, and security agencies to the scene to restore peace and normalcy.

The governor further directed the immediate rebuilding of the two affected mosques and consequently detailed the council chairman to liaise with the leadership of the Muslim community in Nsukka to redesign and rebuild the mosques.

Handing over the rebuilt mosques to the Nsukka Muslim community on Friday, Governor Ugwuanyi thanked God that the incident did not lead to any loss of life. He was represented by the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Mr Ugwueze.

The governor thanked the Christian and Muslim communities for sustaining the existing peace in Enugu State, reassuring them of his commitment to continue to protect everyone resident in the state.

In a message of appreciation presented Momoh Mumuni, a professor, the Muslim community thanked the governor for rebuilding the mosques.

Mr Momoh said by his action, the governor demonstrated “high level of compassion, tolerance, resilience, dedication, commitment, bridge-building spirit; and has exhibited sincere passion for which we have known you since your days; and harbor no grudges against anybody living in your domain”.

“You (Ugwuanyi) have demonstrated unparalleled record for your kind gesture, by quickly putting together and deploying all your arsenal, energy, strategies and dragnets to ensure the avoidable crises that led to the miscarriage of annoyance to our worship place (mosque) did not reach the point of no-return,” the professor told the governor.

“We will continually to pray for God’s wisdom, direction and strength upon you as you pilot the affairs of this great state. Thank you for extending your unreserved help to all kinds of people in the state irrespective of their state of origin, religion, belief and race.

“Despite the political jingoism and all forms of fragile environment, you remain much focused on the service of humanity all to the glory of God. What a perfect gentleman! What a trusted ally!! We sincerely appreciate you and God bless you sir.”

The Muslim community equally thanked the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Mr Ugwueze for the role he played during the incident, pointing out that he demonstrated wisdom and maturity in calming frayed nerves.

The Chief Imam, Nsukka Central Mosque, Yakubu Omeh, also thanked God that nobody died during the protest and lauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his prompt intervention.

Speaking on behalf of the Bishops of Catholic and Anglican Dioceses in Nsukka, as well as the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Nsukka Chapter, Emeka Ngwoke, commended the governor’s gesture towards promoting peace and harmonious co-existence in Enugu State.

Mr Ngwoke urged residents of the state to continue to live in peace and harmony for other states to emulate.

In his goodwill message, a farmer, an indigene of Mbu in Isi-Uzo LGA, who recently relocated his farming business to Enugu State, Sani Nnaji, expressed delight at Governor Ugwuanyi’s timely intervention.

He said it was because of the peace entrenched by the governor that encouraged him to relocate his investments to Enugu State.