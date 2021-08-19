The leadership of All Progressives Party (APC) said the party was ready to meet the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the field during the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The Chairman of APC in Anambra, Basil Ejidike, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka.

NAN reported that Mr Ejidike was responding to a statement credited to the state Commissioner for Information, C-Don Adinuba.

Mr Adinuba had said that “Anambra is not Imo where APC can have its way in a political contest”.

The APC chairman said his party was already fine-tuning arrangements to ensure that it emerged victorious during the governorship election.

“We are having lots of bigwigs entering APC from other parties and even as we speak, I am in Abuja discussing the modalities for more political heavyweights in the state to join our party.

“But, you cannot hear such (a) story concerning APGA because (the) bulk of its members are those using the name of Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu to defraud people politically,” he said.

Mr Ejidike said it was ridiculous for Mr Adinuba and APGA to compare Imo with Anambra when, according to him, their party had underdeveloped the state in the last 16 years.

“When APGA people said Anambra is not Imo, is it in terms of development or what? Can you compare Awka, the capital of Anambra, with Owerri?

“Owerri is a modern city with a lot of developmental projects which add to her aesthetics, while Awka is a mere glorified village with most of the streets not tarred due poor leadership of APGA,” he said.

Mr Ejidike absolved his party of any involvement in the current crisis rocking APGA.

“APGA is not alone in political wrangling faced by parties, but why they cannot solve their problem is because they are incapable of handling it due to its low political standing,” he said.

Mr Adinuba had, during a meeting with journalists in his office on Wednesday, accused APC of sponsoring the crisis rocking APGA since after its governorship primaries.

The commissioner, who is the director of media for Charles Soludo Governorship Campaign Council, also said that APC was planning to manipulate the governorship election in the state.

“Anambra is not Imo because we cannot afford our state to be like Imo where their governor’s country home could be attacked and insecurity and non-payment of workers’ salaries are big issues.

“Where do you compare our state with Imo? Is it in terms of agriculture, security, education, health, industrialisation or attracting investments?” he queried.

Mr Adinuba, who scored Anambra high in the control and management of COVID-19 pandemic, said APGA had the secret of retaining its grip on the state.

(NAN)

