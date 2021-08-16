ADVERTISEMENT

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has warned that public workers who stay away from work due to the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) would lose their jobs.

Mr Umahi gave the warning on Monday in Abakaliki while reacting to the group’s weekly order in protest of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who had been in custody for alleged treason.

The governor said some civil servants stayed away from work under the guise of the IPOB order.

He said IPOB had recently denounced such an order, therefore, no worker should be absent from work.

“I have therefore directed that any civil servant who is absent from work is automatically sacked and those absent in any of our construction sites would also be sacked.

“Any shop or stall in Ebonyi that is not open for business will lose its right of occupancy and I want this directive to be widely publicised,” he said.

The economy of the South-east region would be destroyed if the IPOB order is carried out, Mr Umahi said.

“No one can wage war in the South-east. Our people, especially the youths should rise and condemn such acts.

“There is nothing like unknown gunmen as those killing and the ones being killed are citizens of the zone,” he said.

Mr Umahi condemned the continued attacks on security officials in the region, lamenting that those who dedicated their lives to protecting the people did not deserve such treatment.

READ ALSO:

“I have directed the security agencies and the Ebubeagu security outfit to be on daily patrol across Ebonyi and flush out all unruly behaviour from the state.

“The police personnel killed inside the vehicle which plunged into a mining pit, is another supreme sacrifice from security agencies,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the sit-at-home order was partially observed in Ebonyi with most residents attending to their various engagements.

NAN reported that though most markets, banks and other public institutions were shut, commercial transporters plied various routes including intra-state.

(NAN)