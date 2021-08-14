ADVERTISEMENT

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged political parties and politicians to ensure issue-based electioneering campaigns ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call on Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, on the need for rancour-free campaigns in the state.

Mr Ezekwueme said all political parties sponsoring candidates in the election should embark on aggressive but mature campaigns, devoid of bitterness and acrimony.

He said only campaigns that are based on issues would engender respect and peace among the political parties.

He said: “It’s important for political parties, candidates and stakeholders to get their supporters to toe the part of civility and rule of law before, during and after the election.

“This they can do by playing the game patriotically, according to the rules, devoid of manipulation, intimidation and monetary inducements.

“Let us collectively and collaboratively work towards a peaceful, free, fair and credible Anambra 2021 governorship election because generations yet unborn will not forget and forgive us, if we fail to get it right.”

The CLO chairman commended the majority of the political parties for heeding the appeals to pick their candidates from Anambra South Senatorial District.

“They have demonstrated political maturity and intelligence which deserved emulation because it has reduced political tension, bickering and distrust.

“As campaigns begin, stakeholders and political gladiators should bear in mind that campaigns to mobilise residents to obtain their voter cards is most important.

“It is only the electorate with voter cards that decides and determines our leaders through the sanctity of the ballot,” he added.

(NAN)