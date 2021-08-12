Godwin Maduka, who contested and failed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in Anambra State about two months ago, is now the candidate of the Accord Party for the November 6 election in the state.

Mr Maduka, a medical practitioner, got only five votes in the June 26 PDP primary that was held in Awka.

The Accord Chairman in the state, Bartholomew Igwedibia, unveiled Mr Maduka as the party’s candidate at a ceremony on Thursday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that a media practitioner, Alex Nwankwo, initially emerged as the governorship candidate of Accord, but has now been substituted with Mr Maduka.

Mr Maduka said he decided to join Accord because of his vision to develop Anambra.

He said he left PDP because the party did not conduct proper primaries to pick its candidate.

“PDP never really had an election, it was selection that took place in the primaries and I was not selected. I have nothing against the PDP and I have moved on.

“But the people of Anambra are still yearning for my candidacy, which is why I began searching for a party that upholds discipline and integrity. I found Accord. It is a party I can work with.

“Accord is the only vibrant political party in the state, considering the fact that the party has more grassroots support in Anambra,” he said.

Mr Maduka said he was in politics to promote the state in human and infrastructure development.

“I have lived in the U.S. for over 40 years and I want to replicate some of the developmental projects I have done there in Anambra. I will start by tackling social welfare such as hunger.

“Secondly, I will prioritise security, road construction, employment, healthcare, education and sports development.

“More importantly, I have a vision to make Anambra the hub for medical tourism, with my western experience as a medical practitioner.

“If I become governor, our administration will be gender inclusive, our women will be given the chance to fully participate in governance,” he said.

Mr Maduka said Accord would win at the poll.

“I still have friends in PDP and APGA and I’m very convinced that they will vote for me, come November 6,” he said.

The Accord chairman, Mr Igwedibia, described Mr Maduka’s entrance into the party as a welcome development, saying he was more qualified for the position of governor.

Mr Igwedibia assured that the party would do everything to ensure that Mr Maduka emerged victorious, but appealed for collaboration between the party officials and members of Mr Maduka’s campaign organisation.

