The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo State, Michael Arimanwu, has warned lecturers and other members of staff against sexual harassment, extortion and other vices.

Mr Arimanwu gave the warning on Thursday at the orientation programme organised for new members of staff employed between late 2020 and early 2021.

The rector, while congratulating the new staff, said the institution would not hesitate to dismiss anyone who flouted the rules and regulations of the polytechnic.

“Ensure transparency, commitment, diligence, hard work and efficiency. Do not let anyone teach you short cuts to success,” he said.

The rector urged the new staff to see their employment as a call to leadership.

He advised them to key into the digitalisation process going on in the institution by equipping themselves with Information Communication Technology (ICT) training.

Mr Arimanwu commended President Muhammadu Buhari and agencies of government that made the employment possible for the new intakes.

He said the orientation was organised to prepare them so they would not commit fundamental errors that might lead to their dismissal.

The Registrar of the institution, Eucharia Anuna, said 509 persons, who were employed within the period, was the highest in the history of the institution.

Ms Anuna said the figure included lecturers, technologists, administrative officers and secretaries, amongst others.

The registrar urged the new intakes to familiarise themselves with the extant rules guiding the institution.

She said the polytechnic has zero tolerance for fraud and sharp practices.

A resource person and a former commissioner of police, Emmanuel Ojukwu, who spoke on ‘Power of Focus’, urged the employees to focus attention on things that would improve their stay at the institution.

“Be selective in your perception by minding what you see, hear or say. Do not broadcast unverified information that will bring down the reputation of the polytechnic,” he said.

(NAN)