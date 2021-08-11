ADVERTISEMENT

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Umeh, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish the name of Charles Soludo as the party’s governorship candidate in Anambra.

Mr Umeh said this on Tuesday while speaking with reporters in Awka.

He was reacting to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kano, which restored Mr Soludo as APGA’s candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

He said it was expected that INEC would publish Mr Soludo’s name, with the legal battle against his candidacy now decided in his favour. This, he said, would enable Mr Soludo’s campaign to kick off in earnest.

Mr Umeh, who is a member of Soludo Campaign Organisation, said the judgment also affirmed that Victor Oye remains the authentic national chairman of the party, and not Jude Okeke.

He described the judgment as “one without flaws”, adding that all along, the party had never questioned the authenticity of Mr Oye’s chairmanship.

“We were convinced that the High Court judgment of Burnin Kudu in Jigawa should have been a nullity, but some people, including INEC, used it to torment us.

“With this, the judiciary has redeemed itself. It has also shown that it is the hope of the people. “Nothing in that judgment in Jigawa should be allowed to be alive.

“The attempt was simply to derail the momentum of APGA, but the judiciary has intervened.

“We have now rebound. Previously, we had said Soludo will contest and it has come to pass.

“He is our candidate and the person the party nominated.

“As the chairman of the peace and reconciliation committee of our party, I want to call on Chukwuma Umeoji to come back to the party with his supporters. We will welcome them to our fold again,” Mr Umeh said.

He called on the electorate to vote for APGA in the election.

“We have solid achievements here in the state and I do not see why any sensible person would want to vote out APGA.

“APGA may not have made everybody happy, but I can score APGA up to 85 per cent,” he said.

Mr Umeh said APGA had not failed the state, citing some of the party’s achievements to include the Anambra airport, billed to begin commercial flight next month.

(NAN)