The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) in Anambra State said it received 1746 petitions from January to July 31.

Emelda Nwajiofor-Okoli, the new PCC Federal Commissioner for Anambra, said this in her office on Thursday.

Mrs Nwajiofor-Okoli said out of the figure, 236 cases were successfully resolved during the same period.

She commended residents of the state for their confidence in the capacity of the Ombudsman to resolve civil matters and their courage to report cases to the commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Nwajiofor-Okoli, who was sworn-in on July 5, alongside 37 commissioners, took over from Samben Nwosu, who left after a tenure of three years.

The commissioner extolled the efforts of her predecessors in laying a “solid foundation” for the commission, which she promised to consolidate and improve.

She said the commission under her watch, would embark on massive public enlightenment to bring activities of the PCC to the knowledge of people who are unaware of its existence.

Mrs Nwajiofor-Okoli promised to prioritise staff welfare and ensure that they give their best to the service.

“We have a permanent building and standard system of operations here, put in place by my predecessors.

“Under my watch, we’ll ensure that the mandate of PCC is delivered. Our public enlightenment will be more aggressive and inter-agency collaboration will be stronger.

“I have seen that the staff are willing to work, I seek their cooperation to render optimal and efficient service to the public,” she said.

Mrs Nwajiofor-Okoli urged residents to continue to explore the PCC alternative for dispute resolution as the Ombudsman was set up to provide free, fair and accessible service to the populace.

She said the PCC remained a grievance-handling body, insulated from politics with an independent status, adding that it also played the role of a watchman that received complaints from aggrieved persons who suffered any form of administrative wrong.

