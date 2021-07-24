Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, has announced a 33 per cent reduction in school fees for students in its Faculty of Arts.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Christian Anieke disclosed this on Friday in Enugu while briefing journalists on the commencement of admissions into the institution for the 2021/2022 academic session.

Mr Anieke, a professor and a catholic priest, also announced the expansion of the scholarship programme of the university to accommodate five students per session.

The vice-chancellor said the fee reduction was aimed at assisting indigent students and their families, considering the present economic situation in the country.

He said that the students in the affected faculty would now pay N241,200 instead of N350, 000 paid in the 2020/2021 school year.

The fees cover hostel accommodation, water and electricity supplies as well as security and others.

“I do not know of any institution in this country that is talking about reduction of fees at a time when things are so expensive.

“The quality of our university is similar to that of first-generation private universities and even better in some courses. If we charge based on our quality, our fees will be higher.

“We are doing this with the hope that God will be with us,” he said.

According to him, scholarships will be given to five students that will desire to study music in the university.

More graduate and undergraduate programmes had been introduced in the university, he said.

He listed the programmes to include PhD in Mathematics Education (Measurement and Evaluation), PhD in Accounting, PhD in Political Science, PhD in Microbiology and MA/PhD in English and Literary Studies.

Others are MSc in Mass Communication, MEd Biology, MEd Physics and MEd Chemistry.

He said that the university is hosting the Scholar Centre for Commerce and Industry in the South-east region of Nigeria.

The centre, he said, will be responsible for providing training and coordinating all activities in commerce and industry, including registration of businesses in the region.

Mr Anieke said that the university was striving for a remarkable improvement on the welfare and training of the 600 students admitted into its programmes during the 2020/2021 academic session.

“Our university has done well and I believe that this flag-off is going to be a conversion of more students,” he said.

Godfrey Okoye University, founded in 2009, is owned and managed by the Enugu Diocese of the Catholic Church.

(NAN)