The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi State has directed commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in the state to obtain their class ‘A’ licences.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Okore, gave the directive on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Mr Okore said the command would be decisive in enforcing the directive in the interest of the operators and passengers.

“Commercial vehicle drivers, who have yet to install speed-limiting devices in their vehicles, are also advised to do so immediately.

“The state Board of Internal Revenue has more than 500 unclaimed licences. We advise the owners to claim them immediately,” he said.

The sector commander also spoke on the activities of the command to enforce road traffic rules during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He said that 500 personnel of the command were deployed to several roads across the state to ensure an accident-free festivity in the state.

“The personnel include 333 regular marshals and 167 special marshals.

“We also provided over 10 operational vehicles and two ambulances to ensure the smooth discharge of our duties.

“The personnel would ensure free flow of traffic and prosecute erring motorists to ensure safer roads,” Mr Okore said.

He advised motorists to always obey traffic regulations, pointing out “that it is only the living who celebrate religious and social festivities”.

“The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, charged all commands across the country to discharge their duties during the celebration and beyond with greater efficiency.

“Here, we will redouble our efforts to deliver on this mandate in order to greatly reduce road crashes,” he said.

(NAN)