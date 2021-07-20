ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Sector Command, said it has apprehended 108 motorists for driver’s licence violation in the Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence in the state.

The Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Awka, that the operation would help reduce the number of unqualified drivers on the highways.

The FRSC headquarters in Abuja had directed state commands to go after driver’s licence defaulters from July 5 to July 11.

The operation targeted motorists without valid licences, expired ones and those with expired temporary copies.

Mr Irelewuyi decried the habit of driving without a valid licence, saying it was the only legal document that permitted anyone to drive on Nigerian roads.

“Many people we see behind the wheels are not even licenced and anybody that is not licenced to drive should not be on the road.

“Some have expired licences. Some, having applied for licences and they are ready, yet they have not come to pick them.

“In the state, we have over two thousand uncollected permanent drivers’ licences.

“Do not wait until you receive text messages.

“l want to use this opportunity to appeal to driver’s licence applicants to visit where they did their capturing and collect their licences.

“So, the exercise will continue to weed out people that are not certified to drive on the road,” he said.

Mr Irelewuyi said some of the arrested drivers were booked accordingly while others had their vehicles impounded.

He urged motorists to always obtain a valid driver’s licence or renew their licence before driving.

(NAN)