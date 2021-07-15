The Women’s Wing of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Enugu State said it is poised to tackle the rising cases of domestic violence against women in the state.

The Chairperson of the group, Rosemary Ugwu, said this in Enugu on Thursday after her re-election for another four-year term.

Mrs Ugwu said the group would hold seminars in the 17 local government areas of the state to sensitise the public on the dangers associated with domestic violence.

She also promised to organise capacity building workshops for their members and women in general.

According to her, the workshop will help to empower the women economically and financially and train them to become self-dependent in managing their funds.

“By the special grace of God, we will have capacity-building first, then women empowerment.

“We shall organise seminars on the issue of domestic violence and violence against women and girl child throughout the LGAs.

“This is what we will do in order to put an end to the phenomenon in the state.

“As the saying goes, ‘a tree cannot make a forest’, so I appeal to my opponents in the election to join hands with me to ensure that we achieve the objectives of the women’s wing of NLC,” she said.

Also, the new Secretary of the wing, Clara Omegaoha, said with her election, she felt she was being sent on an errand, which must be accomplished.

Mrs Omegaoha, who polled 43 of the 72 votes cast, promised to deploy her experience as an active member of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives to effectively discharge her duties.

“We will now go back and make a study of what has been happening and what is happening in the NLC women’s wing of the state.

“And then, from whatever we have gathered, we will find out what is happening in other states.

“There are some states that the NLC women’s wing has done tremendously well. We will reach out to them so we can make a change in our state,” Mrs Omegaoha said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Election Planning Committee, Fabian Nwaigbo, said the election was one of the most transparent conducted by the committee in recent time.

“This is the reason those who lost have to accept the result of the election,” Mr Nwaigbo, who is the state NLC Secretary, said.

He said that 72 delegates were accredited for the election and that five of the six positions were unopposed.

(NAN)

