Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Wednesday launched the Abia State Social Identity Number (ASSIN) and also enrolled in the scheme, the governor’s spokesperson, Onyebuchi Ememanka said in a statement in Aba.

Mr Ikpeazu, at the official launch of the scheme at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba, stressed the importance of data in governance and administration, saying that ASSIN would help the Abia government in planning, addressing unemployment issues in the state, demographic distribution of infrastructure and resources, among others.

The identity numbers will serve as a pass that will guide relationships between citizens and the government, Ikpeazu said, adding that the ASSIN would also be required in school enrollment and other businesses citizens have with the government.

The governor said it is a civic responsibility of people who hail from Abia to enrol in the scheme, which he said is user-friendly for enrollees to register free of charge from the comfort of their homes.

Mr Ikpeazu added that he was looking forward to the digitalization of the activities of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state, adding that when fully operational, the scheme would make it difficult for civil servants without the number, to be paid.

He pledged the government’s support for the scheme in every way, to make it successful, as it would improve service delivery.

The Executive Secretary, Abia State Planning Commission, Nnenna Chikezie, described the ASSIN as an identity management platform that would capture users’ biometrics.

She said Abia people in the diaspora could enrol on the scheme, using an internet-enabled android phone.

The executive secretary said the need for the scheme was long overdue as it was required for planning purposes, including capturing the state’s developmental strides.

Ms Chikezie added that two million people in Abia were targeted for capture and registration in 12 months, as the ASSIN would be the identification for anybody desiring services from the Abia government.

She said details on the registration would soon be made public and thanked the governor for initiating the scheme.

