The Police Command in Delta says it has arrested nine suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity, a secret cult, in Jeddo Community of Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) in the state, Edafe Bright, said in a statement in Warri on Sunday that the suspects were arrested by the Rapid Response Squad of ‘A’ Division, Warri.

He said the operation was led by the Divisional Police Officer, Tanko Mahmud, on July 7, in line with the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Ali.

Mr Bright gave the names of the suspects as Oghenewaro Bebe, Oritsetusem Fenemigho, Weyinmi Onomakponi, Emmanuel Edah, Osaro Etiosa, Oshef Benji, Confidence Sunday, Akintemeyin James and Hope Agbogidi (female).

The PPRO said the confraternity had set aside July 7 of every year as its day and to also cause mayhem in society.

“The CP in his usual proactive ways, directed all the DPOs to be on the lookout and ensure that their nefarious activities were checkmated.

“The DPO, ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP Mahmud led men of the Divisional Rapid Respond Squad on visibility patrol and in the process intercept and arrested one Bebe in a full regalia of Aiye confraternity.

“The suspect confessed to being a member of the cult group.

“He led the team to a bush bar at Jeddo which is their meeting point where one live silver-like 7.63mm ammunition was recovered,” he stated.

Mr Bright said the suspect further led the police to Ughoton Community where one of the top leaders of the confraternity, Fenemigho was arrested in an apartment alongside others.

“The following exhibits were recovered in the apartment: two locally made pistols, one battle axe, one long cutlass, five customised Aiye pillows, one customised center table with Aiye logo, one AK 47 expended ammunition.

“Others were necklace used as body protection charm, two HP laptops, six iphones, two suspected stolen Lexus car keys, (one original and a duplicate),” he said.

Mr Bright added that Fenemigho later led the team to Idimi Osobo in Okere Urhobo Community in Warri South Local Government Area where a suspected stolen car was recovered.

He said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

(NAN)