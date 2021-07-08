ADVERTISEMENT

The Ebonyi State Government has confirmed three deaths from the cholera outbreak in Amachi-Igwebuike Village, Agba in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

The acting Commissioner for Health, Richard Nnabu, confirmed this on Thursday while briefing reporters in Abakaliki.

He said the deaths recorded were due to the victim’s refusal to visit the hospital for treatment.

Twelve cases were recorded from the outbreak, according to Mr Nnabu who, however, said the situation was under control.

“We have directed that the affected persons be treated at no cost and residents should immediately report suspected cases to the health facility nearest to them.

“Drugs had been adequately provided for treatment and we assure the people of the government’s readiness to check the outbreak,” he said.

Mr Nnabu further said the state epidemiology team had visited the area and that the cases were being handled at the General Hospital.

He said: “We have intensified sensitisation of the people on ways of preventing further spread.

“These include keeping the environment clean, drinking of clean water and safe preservation of food items.

A resident of the village told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the village drinks water from ponds due to non-availability of pipe-borne water.

“Government and well-meaning organisations should assist us in this regard and also provide other amenities for improved living conditions in this place,” Mr Nnabu said.

(NAN)