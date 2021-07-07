ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Enugu State said they have arrested three persons who specialise in vandalism and theft of rail line tracks and slippers in Emene in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday.

Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police recovered two lorries and the vandalised items, which included rail line tracks, slippers, clips among others.

He said the feat was achieved by “clearly marshaled out operational strategies”, including collaborative security operations, devised by the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu.

“One Chukwuma Okoye, 56 and Oluchukwu Igboke, 25, were intercepted and arrested on July 2 at about 1:40 a.m.

“The duo were arrested by a patrol team, headed by the Officer-in-Charge of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, at Emene along Enugu-Abakaliki Highway, Enugu.

“Upon search conducted on two Mercedes trucks with registration numbers: AWK 296 YX and UWN 471 ZX, they were driving, the operatives’ uncovered large pieces of vandalised railway tracks and other materials.

“They both confessed to be transporting the vandalised and stolen items from Ezza-Nkwubor in Emene to Onitsha, Anambra State,” he said.

Similarly, police operatives attached to the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit on June 6, arrested Boniface Eze, 37, and recovered a Mercedes 911 lorry loaded with vandalised railway tracks and slippers at Ezza-Nkwubor, Emene, Enugu State.

The police spokesperson said the arrest was due to police operatives’ swift response to credible information.

“The suspect and driver of the said lorry also confessed to be transporting the vandalised items to Onitsha, Anambra State,” he said.

The police warned vandals to steer clear of critical national infrastructure or be ready to face the full weight of the law.

Efforts were being intensified to arrest accomplices to the crime, the police said.

(NAN)