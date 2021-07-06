ADVERTISEMENT

Gun wielding bandits have robbed a popular supermarket, Uzorbest Super-market Limited, at Onu Asata Junction of Enugu metropolis, carting away goods worth over N1million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the robbers carted away 18 bags of 50kg foreign and local rice, 10 bags of 10kg rice; 30 cartons of noodles and five bags of 20kg semolina.

The bandits also took away four giant cooking gas cylinders from another shop close to the supermarket.

A correspondent of NAN, who visited the Uzorbest Supermarket on Tuesday, gathered that the bandits, about 15 in number, arrived at the Supermarket in three Toyota Hilux pick-up trucks at about 6 p.m. on Monday.

They all wore black face masks, according to an attendant in the supermarket.

“At first I thought they were government officials that came to check the standard of the products.

“I struggled to restrict one of them from taking the first bag of rice but when I saw the big gun one of them was holding I restricted myself.

“They parked the whole items I mentioned to you earlier and loaded it into the three Hilux jeeps as commanded by one of them.

“Before they left, they started shooting sporadically into the air and scared everybody away,” the attendant said.

“We thank God no one was hurt throughout the incident and they did not take a kobo from the supermarket, just the food stuff and the four giant cooking gas cylinders of our neighbour,” he added.

When NAN contacted the state police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, he said he was yet to be briefed of the incident.

“The command will establish contact with the DPO in the area and get full details of the incident,” said Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police.

(NAN)