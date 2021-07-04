ADVERTISEMENT

About 2,998 permanent drivers’ licences remain uncollected in Anambra State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, the sector commander of the FRSC in Anambra State, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement issued in Awka to announce the commencement of a special patrol tagged Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence which would commence on July 5.

He frowned at some motorists whom he said processed their drivers’ licences and never cared to go back to the motor licencing office to collect them.

Mr Irelewuyi advised drivers with temporary drivers’ licence to go to the motor licencing office where they had their biometric capturing to collect the permanent one.

He said the special patrol was aimed at improving road safety and addressing the high incidence of driving without a valid driver’s licence in the state.

“The special patrol will commence on July 5. The command will look out for drivers with no valid licence, those with expired licence and those driving with expired temporary licence,” he said.

Mr Irelewuyi stressed that possession of a valid licence remained a major requirement for driving, adding that the absence of it constituted traffic infraction, thus endangering the lives of road users.

According to him, defaulters run the risk of being fined N10,000 or six months imprisonment, or both.

The sector commander appealed to motorists and the general public to cooperate with FRSC officials during the operation.

(NAN)