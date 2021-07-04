ADVERTISEMENT

The management of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has decried the persistent and unlawful threat and violence on its members of staff on field duty within the South-east.

This is contained in a statement issued by the management and signed by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, on Saturday in Enugu.

The statement was issued on the sidelines of a viral social media report, titled: “Enugu Micro-Finance Bank Threatens Legal Action against EEDC over Invasion, Unlawful Disconnection of its Premises.”

According to Mr Ezeh, such appears to have become a trend in the South-east as staff are routinely exposed to threats and outright violence while performing their lawful duties.

“The attention of EEDC Management has been drawn to the above report being circulated on social media.

“It is however pertinent to point out that as part of EEDC pre-meter installation activities, our team from the district paid a routine visit to the customer on Friday, June 24.

“The security at the premises were hostile, locked in our staff and illegally detained them for one-hour while refusing all entreaties to release them,’’ he said.

He explained that under the ongoing Mass Metering Scheme, meters are supplied by third parties and the global meter production and supply chain were unfortunately disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

He noted that meters were now being supplied in trickles as things eased off and “we are deploying same immediately upon receipt in our efforts to bridge the unavoidable metering gap.”

“We are pleased to confirm that the Micro-Finance Bank named in the social media report is one of the recently metered customers,’’ he said.

The statement noted that the management had made it unequivocally clear that it remained in EEDC’s interest to meter all customers as this largely averts unnecessary disputes and ensures smooth operations.

“On the allegation of impropriety, EEDC has zero-tolerance for corruption and illegality.

“Any such matter should be reported to EEDC’s whistle-blower telephone lines (0814 602 6678 or 084 700 110) in strict confidence and for appropriate action,’’ he said.

The statement thanked the company’s esteemed customers for their understanding over the delay in free mass metering installation.

“The management is calling on all well-intentioned members of the public to remain law-abiding and continue to partner with EEDC in our efforts to continue to deliver on our mandate of electricity supply to the South-East,’’ it added.

(NAN)