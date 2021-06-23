ADVERTISEMENT

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident at Otolo-Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, Anambra State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Awka.

Mr Irelewuyi said the accident, which occurred at 10:55 a.m., was caused by brake failure.

“The crash involved an unidentified driver of a green-coloured Toyota RAV4 with registration number NNE43JF and a black-coloured motorcycle without registration number.

“Eyewitness report indicates that the brake of the vehicle failed and it hit the motorcycle.

“Three persons were involved in the crash, two male adults and one female adult.

“The male and female in the vehicle sustained injuries and were rushed to Nnewi Diocesan Hospital by a Good Samaritan before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from Nnewi Unit Command.

“The motorcycle rider, who was also taken to the same hospital, was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and his body deposited at the mortuary,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the deceased, Mr Irelewuyi urged motorcyclists to always put on their safety helmets while riding their bikes to avoid head injuries during road crashes.

He also urged motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to avoid brake failure and road mishaps.

(NAN)