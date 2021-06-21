ADVERTISEMENT

The three survivors of Sunday’s sporadic shooting by a police operative in Enugu have regained consciousness, a medical doctor at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, has said.

The victims were rushed to the hospital, after they suffered gunshot injuries from the attack, which happened around 9.30 a.m.

C.O. Okwor, a medical doctor and member of the medical team handling the patients, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the hospital on Monday that they had regained consciousness and were stable.

According to Mr Okwor, all the patients are currently doing well and recuperating from the gun-shot injuries as well as shock from the incident.

“They are being given optimal care and as I can see this morning, they are gradually experiencing healing from the wounds and psychological trauma they suffered,” he said.

He dismissed the reports in some sections of the media that some of the survivors may have their legs amputated.

“There is no development to warrant amputation for now,” Mr Okwor said.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the Emergency Unit of the facility, reported that the patients were seen receiving family members, friends and sympathisers.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Aliyu, had confirmed the shooting earlier in a statement issued through the police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe.

Five persons were shot dead, while four others sustained gunshot injuries during the attack, according to the police.

The assailant has been arrested and kept in police custody, while the incident is being investigated.

The police are yet to disclose the identity of the operative.

NAN recalled that the incident occurred at Golf Estate, GRA, Enugu, when a police inspector attached to RC Lotto Company opened fire on some residents of the area.

(NAN)