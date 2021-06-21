ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed shock over Sunday’s killing of five people in the state by a police operative.

The police, which confirmed the killing, said four people were critically injured in the attack.

The incident occurred when a police inspector attached to RC Lotto Company went berserk and opened fire on some residents of Golf Estate, Enugu, at about 9.30 a.m.

Mr Ugwuanyi, who spoke through his media aide, Louis Amoke, described the incident as “sad’’ and “unfortunate’’.

The governor, who visited the survivors of the attack at the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, said the state government would offset their medical bills.

The government, he said, had already deposited some money with the hospital to ensure that all that was required to treat the patients would be made available.

Mr Ugwuanyi charged the hospital management to ensure the victims receive adequate medical attention.

“I empathise with the victims and wished them quick recovery. I also condole with the families of the deceased over this unfortunate incident,” he further said.

The governor was received at the hospital by the Commissioner of Police in Enugu, Mohammed Aliyu, and the Chief Medical Director of the facility, Hyacinth Onah.

Meanwhile, the police have called on witnesses of the incident to volunteer useful information that would aid in a thorough and swift conclusion of the investigation.

(NAN)