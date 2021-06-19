No fewer than 26 persons who registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) missed their examination in Anambra State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored the conduct of the examination on Saturday in Awka and environs reported that some of the candidates had difficulty in locating their centres.

The candidates were posted to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, and some other centres within the town.

Meanwhile, other candidates scored the organisers high in providing conducive examination halls, security and functional computer sets.

Two candidates, Oluchi Okafor and Enuka Uchendu, said they were impressed with the conduct.

JAMB supervisor at Unizik, who did not want his name in print, told NAN that 500 candidates were posted to the centre for the two sessions slated for June 19.

“Out of the number, six candidates did not turn up,” he said.

Favour Oluchukwu, a parent who was seen in the vicinity waiting for her child, said the environment was peaceful and safe.

Mrs Oluchukwu commended the organisers, saying it was the best UTME organised by JAMB.

Ugochukwu Umerie, the administrator for Integrated Development Konsult, another centre in Awka , said the centre had two sessions and recorded 10 absentees.

Mr Umerie said the centre would host three sessions for 750 candidates, saying each group would take 250 candidates per session on June 21.

The administrator urged candidates whose centres were in far locations to leave their houses early.

He said the centre had no record of impostors or security challenges of any kind and hoped that other days would be as peaceful as the first outing.

Ugochukwu Ezeogbulu, a candidate at the centre, said the environment was conducive for the examination.

Mr Ezeogbulu, a student of Redeemed Secondary School Okpuno in Awka South Council Area of the state commended the process.

Chinenye Ezeanya of Carol Standard Convent, Ichi, Nnewi South council Area, said the examination was good and that she hoped to get a nice score.

Nasiru Yaro, a supervisor at Grafill House Centre, Awka, said 10 candidates missed both the morning and afternoon session.

