The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 18 political parties indicated interest to participate in the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 6.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at the second quarterly meeting of the commission with political parties on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Yakubu said all the 18 political parties had scheduled their primaries for the election in line with the dates provided for in the timetable released by the commission.

“In the case of the FCT Area Council elections, political parties have concluded their primaries for the 68 constituencies made up of six Area Council Chairmen and 62 Councillors.

“A total of 14 out of 18 political parties have nominated 110 candidates for Chairmanship/Deputy Chairmanship positions and 362 candidates for Councillorships

“Altogether, 14 political parties have nominated 472 candidates to vie for 68 elective positions in the FCT.

“An infographic distribution of the nominations by Area Councils is included in your folders for this meeting,” he said.

Mr Yakubu urged party leaders to appeal to their candidates for peace in the Anambra governorship election, FCT Area council polls and other by-elections coming up.

“As you are aware, a number of by-elections and major end of tenure elections are scheduled to hold before the 2023 General Election.

“This weekend, two by-elections are holding in Kaduna State for the Sabon Gari State Constituency in which five political parties are fielding candidates.

“Jigawa State for the Gwaram Federal Constituency where ten political parties are participating.

“We have concluded all arrangements for these bye-elections, including the sensitive materials that will arrive today in the two constituencies. So far, the processes have been rancour-free.

“We urge you to appeal to your candidates and supporters to maintain the current peaceful atmosphere.

“For the outstanding by-elections, I want to assure you that as soon as vacancies are declared by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, we will release the timetable.

“The timetable for the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State and the Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.”

(NAN)