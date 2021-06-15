ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has announced the introduction of a policy that will insure the lives of police personnel in the state.

Mr Uzodinma disclosed this, Tuesday, during a visit to the police headquarters in Owerri to commiserate with the police authorities over the officers who lost their lives in the attacks by unknown gunmen in the state.

The governor presented six operational vehicles to the police, and reiterated his commitment to ridding the state of crimes.

He charged the officers to brace up, tackle insecurity and restore peace and stability in the state.

Mr Uzodinma said a social welfare package would be launched to motivate them and enhance their individual and collective service delivery.

“I want to assure you that the Imo State Government will not let you do this work alone. Government will partner with the Nigerian Police to ensure that our people sleep with their two eyes closed.

“I want to extend my condolences to the immediate families of those officers who lost their lives during this ugly period.

“Government is putting together a programme that will encourage the children, wives and husbands of the slain officers.

“Imo government will bring an insurance policy, in addition to what the Nigerian Police Force has, that will insure lives of men and women of the Nigerian Police working in Imo State.

“In case of any casualty, palliative measures alone will not be provided by the government.

“Insurance companies will also take responsibility of making sure that the liabilities and obligations of those who died will be contained and taken care of through that policy,” he said.

The state Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro, in his remarks, appreciated the governor for the visit, saying that it would boost the morale of the officers to do their best.

He stated that through the governor’s support and gallant efforts of police operatives, peace and normalcy had been restored to the state.

“Today, Imo is safe again and secure for businesses and social lives. We shall continue to do our best to maintain a safe state for citizens and residents of Imo State,” he said.

(NAN)