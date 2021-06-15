No fewer than 5,014 residents of Enugu State have, so far, received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccination since its commencement in June 1, within 13 days of the commencement of the exercise in the state, a top official has said.

A medical doctor and the executive secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), George Ugwu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Enugu.

ENS-PHCDA started giving the second dose of the vaccine on June 1 to health workers at the state’s COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Enugu.

The agency had successfully administered the first dose to 33,800 residents, which included health workers, security men, the elderly and critical leaders in the state.

Mr Ugwu said the ongoing exercise has continued smoothly, with more people coming out daily to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and other sites of the vaccination.

He said the state government through the agency had opened more vaccination sites to make for ease of access and reach for residents partaking in the ongoing first phase of the vaccination.

There are three fixed posts within three PHCs and two mobile posts for the vaccination in each of the 17 council areas in the state, according to him.

“We have at least one additional site, called supersite, in each council area.

“The supersite is located in a public place in the most populated centre or area of the council area.

“We have two more supersites within Enugu metropolis due to the overwhelming population within the metropolis.

“The concept of the supersite is meant to get the COVID-19 vaccination closer to where the bulk of the population of the people live and they can easily access the service,” Mr Ugwu said.

The executive secretary said the state recently opened a state supersite or special supersite at the office of the ENS-PHCDA within Enugu metropolis.

He explained that the special supersite is where the agency has a special NPHCDA website internet service that monitors and access the national COVID-19 vaccination registration real-time.

“The special supersite is where we attend to those coming from other states that have taken their first jab (dose) but wish to take their second jab within Enugu State.

“With the help of the internet monitoring of the vaccination website, we will be able to ascertain the COVID-19 vaccination status of the visitor, who must have his or her green card.

“When we ascertain that he or she has certainly taken his or her first jab through the internet via the PHCDA website for the vaccination, we can comfortably administer the second jab to such a person.

“Thus, saving the personality the time, cost and inconvenience of travelling back to his or her point of first jab in his the previous state,” he added.

NAN reports that the state government, on March 8, received 65,400 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Abuja.

The state-wide COVID-19 vaccination began across the state on March 19.

The ENS-PHCDA had deployed 102 trained vaccination teams for the exercise.

